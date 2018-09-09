Chinese patriotism impresses APM: urges Malawians to emulate

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to emulate Chinese patriotism for the country to develop.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe upon arrival from China where he went to attend Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The Malawi’s first citizen said that he is impressed with how China has rapidly developed within a short period and attributed it to patriotism and loyalty of Chinese people to the Asian country.

He then asked Malawians to emulate the patriotism and loyalty of Chinese citizens so that the country can develop like China.

“The people of China work together and are disciplined in their conduct. That is why China has developed at a faster rate and Malawi should emulate the good behaviour from China,” he said.

While in China, the president met Chinese investors and encouraged them to invest in Malawi. Mutharika said one energy organization has promised to implement projects in the country.

During his visit, Mutharika had an audience with President Xin Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and during the meeting the Chinese leader said the bilateral ties between China and Malawi will continue flourishing.

From September 4 to 5, Mutharika attended this years FOCAC which was held under the theme China and Africa: Towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation.