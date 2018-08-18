Wanderers edge Azam Tigers to go second

…as Dwangwa United sink TN Stars…

Individual brilliance from Yamikani Chester inspired Be Forward Wanderers to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Azam Tigers to move up to second in the TNM Super League.

It was the first game to be played at Kamuzu Stadium in over two years and Wanderers made no mistake as they opened the facility in a grand style.

Both teams were coming from victories but it was Wanderers who had better opening minutes through Chester who tormented Tigers defence without mercy before his individual brilliance to put them up just after the half hour mark.

Tigers were under pressure and were saved by Christopher Mikuwa’s brilliance to save a Stanley Sanudi’s shot inside the penalty box.

Moments later, Tigers’ defence was caught napping again in the line of duty, allowing Chester to make his way into the box before unleashing the shot at Mikuwa who responded well by using his legs to save the situation for the visitors.

Wanderers’ failure to unlock Tigers’ defence allowed the visitors to settle down and they almost took a surprise lead through Boston Kabango whose 30 yard drive was well saved by Nenani Juwaya in goals for the hosts.

However, despite Tigers’ resilience, Wanderers got their opener in a fantastic fashion.

Chester dribbled past Martin Chongwe before slotting the ball past Mikuwa into the net, 1-0.

Tigers were under siege, misplacing passes and they almost conceded another goal when Nixon Nyasulu gifted the ball away to Jafali Chande who fired over the cross bar from close range.

In the second half, Chande was substituted for Isaac Kaliyati as the Nomads eyed more goals in the half to seal the victory in a brilliant way.

But it was Tigers who were the better side in the half, pressurizing the Nomads however, forward Peter Katsonga lacked the finishing composure.

Juwaya twice saved Wanderers when the visitors attacked from all cylinders through Osman Balala and Bonda Mpinganjira.

Wanderers then introduced Zicco Nkanda for Esau Kanyenda while Dan Kumwenda came in for the visitors.

Tigers kept on pressurizing Wanderers and won many free kicks from which Juwaya made some crucial saves to keep his side into the game.

The Nomads almost sealed the victory when Kaliyati combined well with Chester before releasing Nkanda who blasted his effort over the cross bar with Mikuwa already beaten.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Katsonga drafted his drive from a free kick direct at Juwaya.

Tigers tried to force a draw from the encounter but Wanderers stood firm to collect maximum points to move above Silver Strikers with 34 points from 17 games.

However, the Central Bankers could reclaim the second spot if they beat Blue Eagles on Sunday at Nankhaka Stadium.

In another Super League encounter, TN Stars’ poor record away from home continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium courtesy of strikes from Victory Harawa and Patrick Macheso.

The result takes the Nkhotakota based side into 12th position with 20 points from 17 games while TN Stars are still on 9th with 21 points from the same number of games.