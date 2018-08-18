Chiukepo sinks Mzuni

Chiukepo Msowoya’s second half goal destroyed Mzuni to give 10-man Nyasa Big Bullets a win in the first match of their two-game trip in Mzuzu.

Following the 1-0 win, Bullets are still top of the Super League with 41 points. They will face Kaning’ina soldiers Moyale Barracks on Sunday in their second game of the trip.

In Saturday’s game, Mzuni used a 4-5-1 system and unsurprising they failed to create a lot of chances. They, however, managed to shut out Bullets in the first half.

In the second half, Mzuni began dominating forcing the league leaders to make changes; hauling off Ernest Petro and Bright Munthali for Fisher Kondowe and Patrick Phiri respectively.

Kondowe changed the game for Bullets as the Blantyre based side started to push forward.

However, in the 60th minute Bullets’ Sankhani Mkandawire was shown a red card after he fouled Michael Tete close to the box.

But Bullets still managed to find a winner. In the 79th minute Chiukepo Msowoya won a free kick at the right hand side. Fisher Kondowe took it and the Mzuni goal keeper failed to cleanly catch the ball. The rebound fell to Chiukepo who made no mistake but to put the ball into the net.

The game ended Bullets 1 – 0 Mzuni.

Rodgers Yasin head coach for Bullets said they were rewarded for their hard work.

“Mzuni is a good side. We drew with them in the first round but today we managed to beat them,” said Yasin.

He added that Sankhani’s red card was a correct decision by the referee.

Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said they dominated the game hence the defeat was hard to take.

“Experience helped Bullets to beat us, we did everything but luck wasn’t on our side,” Mwafulirwa said.

In another Super League game on Saturday, Karonga United beat Nchalo United 3-0 through goals from Anthony Mfune, Charles Chilembo and Sherrif Shamama.