Wanderers players trashed for saying they lack motivation

Be Forward Wanderers players have been criticised for saying their recent slump in form is due to lack of motivation and has nothing to do with members of the executive committee.

According to media reports, Wanderers supporters stormed the team’s training base on Tuesday where they demanded the players to explain the reason for the team’s bad start in the country’s top flight league.

The poor start has seen the defending champions dropping to position 12 in the standings with 8 points from six games.

Speaking at the meeting with the supporters, players, led by captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr, were quick to deny reports that the poor performance by the team has something to do with the players’ fallout with some members of the executive committee.

According to Manyozo, the players lack motivation due to reasons such as lack of support from the supporters and delay in paying them their salaries and game bonuses.

It has been reported that Wanderers management is failing to pay the players their money hence the team’s poor performance on the pitch.

Nomads supporters’ General Secretary Ken Mponda said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting as it has given the team an opportunity to move forward from the recent squabbles.

However, sentiments by these players have not pleased several football fans who commented on Malawi24’s Facebook Page.

The fans say the reasons being given by the players over the poor start are baseless.

Samuel Kathewela said: “These players are full of nonsense for sure, how on earth can they say such a thing when everyone knows that its Be Forward Wanderers players who are well paid in this country, I mean what kind of motivation are they talking about when their fans always gives them foods, money and other items during training sessions.

“It’s also only Wanderers as a club which almost 50% of their players drive their own cars, the major problem we have now is that we have players who do not love the team but rather came for money and that’s the only reason our team is not performing.”

On his part, Harvey Teachie Nandela said this is just a sign that these players are not diehards of team hence the poor performances since they don’t sacrifice themselves for team.

While Masautso Bondo wondered: “What kind of motivation are you talking about? Supporters have been visiting you and being supported with food stuffs during training and some WhatsApp groups even contribute cash to you.”

But Allan Kamwendo agreed with the players saying: “I agree with the players, vuto akumawalonjeza zomwe sangathe kuwapatsa. At the end it demotivates the players.”

The Nomads will play Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup at the Bingu National Stadium.