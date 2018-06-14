Tsar Leo’s new video heading to Trace TV

Real recognise real, as Tsar Leo’s latest video for S.T.A.Y has been given a green light to feature on the international platform Trace Television.

The video was unleashed yesterday by public demand. Malawi’s magical boy released the track in audio form, in December last year. The space between the two projects was judged to be lengthening which gave people doubts if the video was part of Leo’s plans.

Being a musician who does not make empty promises, the capital city boy finally delivered a fully baked video. The fact that it will be enjoying airplay on Trace speaks a lot of positive volumes.

Tsar Leo joins a number of Malawians whose music visuals play on the international content provider. Some of the artists are Tay Grin, Gemini Major, Bucci, and Zani Challe.

The latest video has already conquered the local television stations, a day after release. This promises a positive feedback from the international audience once it lands on Trace.

According to the Nane hit maker, this is just the beginning as more great works will be coming their way. He says: “Get ready for more great music from me and I will never disappoint, this is just the beginning.”