Tay Grin heads to Blantyre for free show

Malawian urban artist Tay Grin also known as Nyau King will entertain all music lovers in Blantyre with a free show this month.

The Nyau King is to take the free show to Blantyre nearly a month after he entertained Lilongwe residents at Masintha ground at a show that attracted an enormous crowd.

According to Tay Grin, the show is aimed at celebrating his Nyasa Music Awards honors and he will soon hold another on in Mzuzu.

Following the release of his recent hit single Lubwa and other international collaborations, the Nyau King promises fire everywhere during the show and a great deal of excitement and joy among his fans.

Tay Grin follows Fredokiss’ footsteps who conducted a national tour of that nature last year. This mode of shows has however been subject to mixed reactions from the public.

The Blantyre show is to take place on the 23rd of June at Chichiri Upper Stadium from 12pm till late contrary to previous reports that it was going to be held at Njamba Freedom Park.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere is jovial in Blantyre ahead of the free show. A mammoth crowd is expected to patronize the zero charge event as the city has highly populated areas which accommodates urban music lovers. Grin’s prominence also adds that attractive value to the event.