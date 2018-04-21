Govt sets K150/Kg maize price

Government has set a minimum price of K150 per Kilogramme (Kg) for buying maize from farmers in the 2017/18 agriculture season.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development​​​​ signed by the ministry’s principal secretary Gray Phiri, the minimum farm gate price is effective 1st April 2018.

Farm gate price for maize during the 2016/17 agriculture season was K170/Kg.

The ministry has also set minimum prices for buying other crops such as rice polished (K530/Kg), pure beans (K400/Kg), groundnuts shelled (K450/Kg), cotton Grade A (K375/Kg) and sorghum (K150/Kg).

In the statement, the ministry has asked agro dealers, agro processors and others who buy crop commodities from farmers to buy crops at prices not less than the ones set by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the statement, licence to buy agricultural produce can be obtained from offices of programme managers in Karonga, Mzuzu, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Salima, Machinga, Blantyre and Shire Valley agriculture development divisions and from the office of director of crop development at the Ministry of Agriculture in Lilongwe.