Prison warder steals water pump

Police in Mulanje have arrested a prison warder for stealing a water pump valued at K1.5 million.

The prison warder has been identified as Geoffrey Kumbukani Saiwa aged 32.

According to reports, officials from Mulanje prison reported to police that a water pump had been stolen at the prison.

Following the report, police visited the scene of the crime and later instituted investigations.

On Wednesday, police received information that a prison warder at Mulanje Prison is the one who stole the pump.

A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of Saiwa. When interrogated, he revealed to have stolen the item with the aim of selling it.

The pump which was donated to Mulanje Prison by Saint Egidio of the Roman Catholic Church has since been recovered.

Meanwhile, the suspect will answer a charge of theft in accordance with section 278 of the penal code.

He comes from Balakasi village, traditional authority Chikowi in Zomba.