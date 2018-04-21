MCP still barred from holding convention

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is still barred from organising a convention as the High Court in Blantyre on Friday failed to make a ruling on an injunction stopping the convention.

High Court Judge Jack N’riva said that the injunction obtained by five MCP NEC members is still in effect.

MCP Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and member Chatonda Kaunda were granted a court order which said the convention must not happen unless the issue of their suspension is resolved.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and other National Executive Committee (NEC) members are challenging the injunction.

In court on Friday when the matter was brought before Judge N’riva, MCP lawyers noted irregularity in the summons by Kaliwo and the other four.

The MCP lawyers asked the court to set aside the plaintiffs’ summons for being irregular saying because of the irregularity the party could not file defence in response to the summons.

But due to the failure by MCP to file defence, the Kaliwo camp asked the court to deliver default judgement.

Judge N’riva refused to deliver the default judgement and instead ordered that the irregularity in the plaintiffs’ summons be dealt with.

He also directed that the injunction obtained by Kaliwo and the four others should continue.