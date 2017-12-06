Joseph Kamwendo targeted by thugs

…robbers ransack his car

Be Forward Wanderers midfield maestro Joseph Kamwendo managed to escape a robbery at his residence in Blantyre last night.

However, his vehicle has had parts stolen and windows smashed.

Pictures circulating this morning show the vehicle in bad shape after the purported attack on him failed.

Reports say he managed to hide while the thieves turned to his car parked outside his house in Chigumula Township.

The thieves have gotten away with a radio, windows and other items that were in the car.

Apparently, it is reported that police have ignited a probe into the matter.

Night robberies are on the upsurge owing to lengthy power blackouts that have rocked Malawi.

Just last weekend Kamwendo extended his popularity among the Nomads family when he scored a screamer that saw Wanderers win 3-2 against a rather resilient Dwangawa United side at Balaka stadium adding to the lifeline of the Tnm super league title chase for the Lali Lubani side.