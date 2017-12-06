Mzuni students to join PAC demonstrations

Students from Mzuzu University (Mzuni) have disclosed that they are to join Public Affairs Committee’s (PAC) peaceful march to show anger over the delayed electoral reforms bills.

Confirming the development, Mzuni students leader Wazamazama Katatu said the students are to march in solidarity with PAC on the electoral reforms bills.

Wazamaza said the electoral reforms bills are a lifetime opportunity for citizens of Malawi hence the decision to join PAC.

PAC has set December 13 for nationwide demonstrations on the delay to table the electoral reforms bills.

Churches in Malawi have since mobilized their members to take part in the demonstrations.

Among the electoral reforms advocated by PAC include the controversial 50+1 voting system.