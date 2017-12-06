Man stabs friend to death

Malawi Police in Phalombe district are keeping in custody a 26-year-old man for murdering his 21-year-old friend.

The suspect identified as Charles Makomo is said to have stabbed and killed his friend known as Madalo Seliya.

Phalombe Police spokesman Innocent Moses told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on Saturday as both the suspect and the deceased were coming from a drinking joint.

“While on their way, they met the suspect’s mother with her lover. This angered the suspect who started manhandling the mother,” said Moses.

The victim Seliya tried to stop Makomo from assaulting his mother but the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed his friend on the chest.

According to the Police publicist, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiteketsa Health Centre and postmortem results showed that death was caused by internal bleeding due to a stab.

He added that the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Mokomo hails from Mtaliwa village while the deceased was coming from Nkomera village both in the area of traditional authority Jenala in the district.