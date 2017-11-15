Boy electrocuted

A boy aged 10 has died from electrocution after he touched a live wire in Mangochi.

The boy has been identified as Steven Wisikesi who was a Standard 2 learner at St Augustine 3 Full Primary School.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida said the boy together with his friend went to St Augustine 3 full primary school nearby a stagnant water for a frog stone game.

Whilst there, he touched an Escom live powerline that anchored a pole and instantly he was electrocuted to death.

“This prompted his friend to shout for help but it was too late,” Maida said.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to electric shock.

Meanwhile police in the district are advising the general public to always treat Escom wires as live all the time to avoid reoccurrence of similar avoidable incidents.

Steven hailed from Village Mgundaphiri Traditional Authority Mponda in the district of Mangochi.