Tay Grin-Chipapa

Tay Grin beaten by Emtee

It’s a gloomy week for Malawi’s top notch musician Tay Grin following his recent loss to South African Emtee.

The Malawi flag bearer failed to bring home the accolade in the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), as best artist from Southern Africa, at a colourful ceremony that was held in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

Tay Grin: Has failed to bring home the accolade.

South African high flying rapper Emtee proved to be too good for his competitors as evidenced by his win in the category. He came against strong challenge from six internationally recognised artists from the region to claim the award.

Apart from Tay Grin, Emtee whose real name is Mthembeni Ndebvu, defeated his countrymen, the legendary Hugh Masekela, AKA, Nasty C, and Ndunduzo Makhathini. He also won at the expense of Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah.

It was another red letter night for Nigerian artists as they dominated the awards. Wiz Kid, Ycee, and Orezi are among the artists from that country who got honoured.

 

Malian and Zimbabwean legends Salif Keita and Oliver Mtukudzi, were recognised in the African legend category.

 

Below are some of the winners.

 

Best male artiste in South Africa –

Emtee

 

Best female artiste in South Africa –

Thandiswa

 

Most influential African artiste–

 

Neza

 

Best African collaboration –

Ali Beka

 

Best artiste in African jazz –

Nduduzo Makhatini

 

 

Best in contemporary African RnB & soul –

Eli Keba

 

Best Artiste in contemporary song –

Wande Coal (Iskaba)

 

Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall

2baba

 

Best artiste in African traditional –

Halmelmal Abate

 

Best African hip-hop –

Ycee

 

Best artiste in African pop –

Tofaan

 

Video of the year –

Orezi (Cooking Pot)

 

African legend award –

Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi

 

Songwriter of the year –

Simi

 

Best African group –

Toofan

 

African discovery of the year –

Shyfan

 

Album of the year –

Eddy Kenzo

 

Song of the year –

Wizkid

 

Artiste of the year

 

Wizkid

