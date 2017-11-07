Malawi President Peter Mutharika is not backing down on his fight against Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera who branded the state president a pathological liar sleeping on the job.

In retaliation, Mutharika, while referencing himself in third person, accused the Malawi Congress Party president as a hypocrite for he is the bigger liar between the two.

Mutharika alleged that Mr Chakwera has fooled many Malawians in believing he is a professor despite his PhD being ‘fake’.

“The President is not a liar. A liar is somebody who claims to have earned a PhD in America when he actually received an honorary degree from uncredited Bible school. Yet, he calls himself a professor. That makes him a pathological liar, not me” said Mr Mutharika.

Seemingly annoyed by the remarks that he is a pathological liar, Mutharika branded Chakwera as mentally ill who should seek medical support at Bwaila Mental Hospital.