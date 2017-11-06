Chakwera should go to mental hospital – Mutharika

Malawi president Peter Mutharika says he suspects Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, to be mentally ill.

Mutharika made the remarks when he presided over the official opening of 2017 Ijtimah at a ceremony that was held in Lilongwe over the weekend.

Chakwera had earlier on branded Mutharika a pathological liar for fooling Malawians.

“Chakwera needs to go to Bwaila Mental Hospital for examination of his head. I think there is something wrong with his brain” counter-attacked Mutharika

Ironically, the president seemed to contradict himself when he preached peach while insulting the leader of opposition in the same sentence.

“We are all God’s children. We were all created in God’s images. We shouldn’t despise one another. Despising each other does not build a nation. If there are problems, let us discuss in a respectful way. We sit down and discuss solutions to the problems” preached Mutharika.

According to Chakwera, Mutharika has been giving Malawians hope that he will solve challenges rocking the country but nothing has changed.

Chakwera chided Mutharika, saying the President, saying aid disclosed that Mutharika has failed to fight corruption as he shields some government officials involved in the malpractice.

“In the state President, we have a pathological liar who chooses to feed Malawians lies to give them a sense of hope that their state president is concerned about their plight when his action tells a different story,” Chakwera chastised Mutharika.