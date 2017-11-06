Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Chakwera should go to mental hospital – Mutharika
Peter Mutharika

Chakwera should go to mental hospital – Mutharika

257
By on Politics

Malawi president Peter Mutharika says he suspects Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, to be mentally ill.

Mutharika made the remarks when he presided over the official opening of 2017 Ijtimah at a ceremony that was held in Lilongwe over the weekend.

Peter Mutharika

Mutharika hit back at Chakwera

Chakwera had earlier on branded Mutharika a pathological liar for fooling Malawians.

“Chakwera needs to go to Bwaila Mental Hospital for examination of his head. I think there is something wrong with his brain” counter-attacked Mutharika

Ironically, the president seemed to contradict himself when he preached peach while insulting the leader of opposition in the same sentence.

“We are all God’s children. We were all created in God’s images. We shouldn’t despise one another. Despising each other does not build a nation. If there are problems, let us discuss in a respectful way. We sit down and discuss solutions to the problems” preached Mutharika.

According to Chakwera, Mutharika has been giving Malawians hope that he will solve challenges rocking the country but nothing has changed.

Chakwera chided Mutharika, saying the President, saying aid disclosed that Mutharika has failed to fight corruption as he shields some government officials involved in the malpractice.

“In the state President, we have a pathological liar who chooses to feed Malawians lies to give them a sense of hope that their state president is concerned about their plight when his action tells a different story,” Chakwera chastised Mutharika.

Share.

Related Posts

257 Comments

  7. Isaac Majo Majo on

    Kukanganaku si china ai koma kufuna kuti mudzitiberabe zindalama zomwe mmatidula pa misonkho basi. Zivute zitani simungalikonze dzikoli inu.Chomwe mmaganiza mukangokhala pa mpando ngati umenewu mkukonza za mavuto anu basi

    Reply
  28. Hamisi Chipala on

    i can see mr president is at sixes and sevens. should we say all what mr Chakwera procrastinated was a lie? kodi akamati dziko lino mukuchitika chitukuko akutanthauza chani, people are failing to feed them selves due to luck of power for small businesses, thousands are jobless, water is also a big problem, katangale nde wachita kumera mizu, if u recall very well ma school ana samaphunzira few months ago kulephera ku sova ka vuto kakang’ono kwambiri. now mr chakwera has seen these problems and asked this octagonarian to solve them and in turn akuti Chakwera has to go to mental hospital, what a shame crueless leader i have ever seen in my life.

    Reply
  31. John Michembo on

    Peter Mutharika has failed this country, imagine central bank of malawi wants to introduce five thousand kwacha (K5,000) bank note. This is stupid

    Reply
  41. chifundo chiphwanya on

    Ngati munthu wamkulu wawona kuti chakwera akufunika mental hospital nanga ife apambuyo ndiye titani pamenepa, Akabwira atenge mtsogoleri wawoyo azithamangira naye chaku Zomba.

    Reply
  42. Enos Kapite on

    Ha aaaaaaaa kodi a Peter ndi a Shehek. Kapena ndi Campaign strategy for 2019 ? You think you can talk of the Muslims than Sydik Mia? You are cheating yourself, and It’s you who is supposed to go for the check up if you are really a Malawian . Razalus Chakwela no one can doubt about him.

    Reply
  60. Samuel Lwara on

    Kkkkkk… Spoiled the whole function this mentally acclaimed Professor of Law.. PETER MUTHARIKA..!! Look at his face?.. Typical mentally disturbed looking being..kkkkkk!! Don’t use Muslims gatherings as podium for political castigation.. Chakwera is just mentally okay… But you Peter has a mental check responsibility.. Flag at half mast in 3 days mourning… Be gentle…and your sins wii be forgiven.. Kkkkk.. You’re mad and play muddle..

    Reply
  65. Romeo Sciackierh on

    Kkkkkk APM is the only president who must go to mental hospital coz sangavomerexe kt kuli anamapopa ponena kt awasayra amfumu ngongoliwa, He showed peoples that he is a failure

    Reply
  71. Precious Ndalama on

    JELOUS IS RUINING MALAWIANS. TIME IS COMING WHEN MANY SHALL CRY FOR THEIR PAST. BECAUSE PASTURE LOOKS GREENER ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER ONCE YOU GET THERE YOU FIND MMMMMMMM

    Reply
  72. Japierl Induda Mwenda on

    “in this political world be very carefull with communication , its either u communicate trash @ the wrong function or else you alter foolness in a remark that u feel will make you supreme and feard just to realise you are PERSONALY insane,- JONAS SAVIMBI, 1973”

    Surely and foremost communication in this political world would sound such a felony…. its either u can find a good place to hit back but ya forced to hit back @ wrong function that makes a public conclude ya the one mad…….

    in this case am talking of a religious function where ya there to grace but u find yoself in a wrong remark contrary to the event….nd wat ppo conclude is that ya the one mad…. prior to becoming supreme and feard

    would ppo fail to conclude that APM is the one mad? can u imagine?

    Reply
  74. Jossiah Chataika on

    What we want its thing’s to be ok not just politics Mr. President we are crying of power black outs can you just shut the mouth of Mr. Lazarus chakwera with 3 big generators to Malawians so that they can have power, don’t waste time in responding to comments made by your successors to be if not be careful sort out our grievances.

    Reply
  95. ShadreCk Mazi Junia Nkunika on

    Kkkkkkkkk atsogoleri chonde tapewani Kugwiritsa ntchito mau onyoza Popeza kunyoza kumadzetsa nkwiyo ndi nkwiyo umadzetsa Nkhoooondo. DPP MCP UDF we ar one let’s respect and love one another. I love the song Skeffa Chimoto

    Reply
  96. Perani Ranee on

    ◆Its a known fact that both of them are behaving beyond normal bible standard!
    ◆But the underdeveloped world AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME needs APM!
    ◆So APM wont be sent to mental hospital!

    Reply
  98. Kennedy Laston on

    Look Where We’re Hailing From And Flocking To…
    Genealogically Our Visions Are In Kakistrocracy,and I Prove That On The Fingers Against One Other Yet Suffering Is For All Malawians.
    Just Imagine Our Current Social And Economic Problems Then Who Is To Blame?
    We Are Human Erros Are Inevitable But We Are Busy Developing Hau To Say Somebody Is Mad We Alike in Had Praying And Fasting For Tomorrow Never To Come;who Will Hear Us, And Stretch His Alm for help.GOD FORBID

    Reply
  101. Peter Nelson Khuleya on

    there ix no drug and apparatus in hospta how his mentary can be examined mr presdent? instead of doing thngs that can enhance develpment 2gether of those opposition ur busy kulankhula zithu zongofuna kukuchotselan ulemu a konanso kuyambtsa udan Apm Zayamba kuonetselatu kut ulamulilo wanu nduongodzkundkla mphannvu komanso kusasamala zammene wna anganvele pomunyoza it seems lyk uforget dat u seldomly tell pple dat uneed tolelant but how tolelant can be there 4pple that are being insulted by ur self but remember mukhala pamsana panjovu musamat kunja kulbe mame

    Reply
  108. Shaibu Abubakar on

    Ife asilamu timakhala aclean pazochitika zathu ndiye wina azibwela chimbolo chake chikumwetulila kuzatisokoneza tizachidula chimbolo chimenecho macadet akuwona

    Reply
  113. Shaibu Abubakar on

    Stevie Mukapata ofunika kupita Ku chipatala ndi Peteryo bwanji akuvala chikofiya asanadule mbolo umuuze akadule mboloyo asatijaile akuona ngati asilamu timamusowa mapwala ake

    Reply
  115. Alex Chipelesa on

    Uwu Nde Timati UCHITSIRU Wa Anthu Akulu Akulu,kodi Mumaganiza Ngati Ndinu Opambana Kapena Ozindikira Zedi Kuposa Anthu 18million?Muzane Mukakumana Ndi Chakwerayo Kuti Enaso Alipo Atha Kutsogolera Dzikoli Mwa Mtendere Koma Akudzitolera Kaye.Ndizimene Mumkaphunzira Ku Americako?Mubwelera Mmakwanutu Owoooo!

    Reply
  116. Awali J Laitoni on

    I can agree with him that Chakwera must be mad. Some of the issues he stressed on in his shameful speech can be easily turned down by a three year old child.We know very well where we come from where we are and where we shall be.

    For instance,the issue of blackouts is not something you can blame on the Head of State. The generation of electricity in this country is dependent on availability of enough water. For the past years,our country has been experiencing erratic rains leaving our Rivers and Lakes slightly dry or change of water levels.

    This trends of unpredictable weather has therefore hit hard the generation of electricity in this country. What we need now is an effort to find other means of boosting the little power we are able to produce.

    We must understand that these options need a lot of money to come into reality. Government is striving just to make sure that this electricity problem be addressed as soon as possible. Nobody is wishing this country bad.Let’s allow our leadership to make things better with time. Our God is very faithful one and He is geared to give the nation good rains for our crops and electricity. The blame game will not take us anywhere. If we choose to be divided in a midst of our trouble we are not going to overcome it. Let’s forge ahead with developments than politics.

    Reply
  124. Haward Salamangwe on

    apresdent mutharika inuyo mukanamangoona zomwe anthu akudandaula zomanyozanazi sizikuthandizanikalikonse mukamalimbanandikunyozanaku nchifukwa penamukumabalalika muzochitazanu taonan nthawiyatha zomwemunakonza kut muzapanga mukazawina simunathe.

    Reply
  126. Farooq M Hassan on

    Msonkhanowo bwana pepani siwandale ayi zomunyoza chakwerazo mupeze kokapangira. Kodi ife asilamu munthuyu amuyitana ndani kuno mukuona zomwe akuyankhula apazi pamalopatu sipopangira ndale ine ayi

    Reply
  136. Mwitha Emmanuel on

    Eee!!!! zowonadi uyu ndiwofunika ku mental cauz tawona ma opposition leader koma alibe matama chonchi! kodi iyeyu ndi Mulungu woti angathane ndi mavuto a Malawi onse? do you think K Banda,B Muthalika, B Muluzi, J Banda they are foolish? awawa adali madolo koma pochoka a Malawi anatukwana onsewa pa zifukwa zomwe iwo amawona iwe ndindani chakwera wothawa ntchito ya Mulungu iwe!!!!

    Reply
  138. Cassim Chimuzu on

    Chomwe ndachiwona wakula ndi kuchepa mzeru chifukwa ngati a president akufuna kuti anthu awakhulupilire sibwezi akumachedwa ndi kubwezelana mau ayi tangopangani zoti anthu awone pa ground osati kubwezelana mau Zikuwonetsa kuti nanunso ndiye kuti ndinu openga nanga chomwe mwapanga pa zaka zitatu ndi mungachiloze??? Udindo Wakukulirani kwa ine sindikudabwa chifukwa ndikumbukila muli nduna yazamaphuziro mudalephelanso kuli bwanji utsogoleri?????

    Reply
  140. Charles Chisongah on

    Joyce anakwanitsa kuyendetsa ziko lake liti???.Chakweratudi mutu wake simagwira,mchifukwa anasiya ntchito yamulungu kuyamba zachikunjazi.Tsopano funso: ngati azaluza azatani???.

    Reply
    • Charles Sindizieswa Okonko Banda on

      In just 100 days, JB managed kubwezeretsa forex, fuel,donors,kwacha gained power,above all, no blackouts koma a president athuwa akhala 3 years in office, chomwe akwanitsako ndikumanga misewu,misewu yakenso yosalimba ngat imeneyo, plus kubedwa kwa chimanga by the minister himself, wat else bro?…

      Reply
    • Charles Sindizieswa Okonko Banda on

      Magetsi kuzima mpaka week osayaka,small businesses are on fire bro…lero ndi izo Bushiri has challenged with 48 hours instoration of power pomwe a president zawakanika for 3 years now…thats so shameful,infact dpp needs prayers and deliverance ndithu

      Reply
  145. André Jones on

    Speeches now en again. Wina wanena this, wina wayankha that. Press conference en all that sh**!! Can’t you guys shut your mouths en get to work?? Can’t you let ur work talk much than all these stuff you keep talking about?? Huh? Hear yourselves what you are saying now… Of what benefit is that?? Magetsi azima 1:00pm kunotu, en we strictly have no idea how soon we gonna see lights again. 🙁

    Reply
  154. Alter Chilinda Mwale on

    And so he said Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera should go to bwaila hospital, forgetting that the referred hospital was closed for one week due to lack of funding. The so called president is always misinformed… Shame

    Reply
  165. Josephy Gesha on

    Koma ziliko..dziko kukanika kuyendetsa ndi munthu wamamuna knma mzimayi mkukwanitsa..Joice BANDA bola kusiyana mdzinazi zangudya ndalama mkumatisawukitsa pakilan mdzipita sutukufunani.

    Reply
  174. Paul Sunset Nyirenda on

    Jesus loves u. He died for you. do u feel broken, disappointed, distress, stressed. come to Jesus. He is ready to take care of that. whatsapp me on +260 96 5145933. Lets talk!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: