Standard 7 pupil killed by hit and run driver

A 13 year old school girl identified as Felister Joseni has died in Dedza after being struck by a hit and run driver as she was going to school.

According to Dedza police public relations officer sub-inspector Edward Kabango, the vehicle, a Nissan note, was being driven by Fatuma Kopa, 29, from Kalimanjira village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Kabango said Kopa was driving the said vehicle from Lilongwe heading to Blantyre.

He added that upon arrival at Malawi College of Forestry junction near Linthipe 3, she hit the Standard 7 pupil who wanted to cross the road on her way to Chilamba primary school.

The girl died soon after arriving at the Dedza District Hospital due to head injuries.

Kabango said: “Fatuma did not stop to attend the victim and she also nearly hit two traffic police officers, one at Dedza police roadblock and another at Lizulu as they wanted to stop her.”

Police arrested Kopa at Tsangano roadblock in Ntcheu as she was on her way to Blantyre.

Kabango said: “Currently she is in custody at Dedza police station, she will appear in court soon to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act, failing to render assistance to accident victim, failing to stop after the accident and failing to comply to traffic officers after being stopped by traffic officers.”

The police according to Kabango have advised drivers to stop and report whenever they have been involved in an accident.