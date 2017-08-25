Devotion: Treasure the Spiritual Things

Hebrews 12:16-17 “lest there be any fornicator or profane person like Esau, who for one morsel of food sold his birthright.

For you know that afterward, when he wanted to inherit the blessing, he was rejected, for he found no place for repentance, though he sought it diligently with tears.”

There are spiritual and there are material things. In fact the spiritual controls the material things. That is why God blessed us with all spiritual blessings so that such blessings can be manifested physically.

One cannot walk in material blessings if they don’t have any spiritual blessings.

Ephesians 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ..”

Now in our opening scripture we are told about a profane person Esau who did not regard seriously the spiritual position he had and instead he exchanged it with a morsel of food.

He didn’t know the impact of his action in the spirit.

He thought he was the same.

He didn’t know spiritually he had made Jacob as first born. Now when it came to the time for getting the blessing of first born, all systems worked against Esau.

Everything worked for Jacob to get the blessing because Jacob was spiritually the first born.

Every believer must know the impact of their actions in the spiritual world.

Things may look the same physically but you may have caused a huge change in the spirit and you will one day live physically according to the spiritual order.

Therefore let every action and word you produce bring a positive spiritual order on your life. You will physically live your life according to the spiritual order.

Confession

I am above and not below. Every word and action I do has a bearing on my life. I choose to live and speak positives and am arranging my spiritual order positively. In Jesus Name. Amen

Be born again now.Join our Whatsapp groups. If a college or university student, Join online campus cell groups now +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98