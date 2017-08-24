South African and Zambian firebrand opposition politicians Julius Malema and Saviour Chishimba have been banned from coming into Malawi.

A letter signed by Minister of Internal Affairs Grace Chiumia and addressed to South African Airways and the Immigration department has declared the two prohibited immigrants in Malawi.

This follows information that the two were to join former minister Moses Kumkuyu in a conference for the Transformation Alliance which is a pressure group he founded.

Transformation Alliance was founded to fight against corruption and hold leaders to account. This was to be their first international conference.

Kambwili was the one who unravelled the corruption syndicate which saw the fall of former agriculture minister George Chaponda.

Earlier he had posted that he had cancelled his trip to come and speak in Malawi because of security concerns.