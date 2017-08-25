Govt denies banning Chishimba, Malema

Malawi government has downplayed reports that South African and Zambian firebrand opposition politicians Julius Malema and Saviour Chishimba have been banned from coming into the country.

This follow reports that Chishimba has cancelled his trip to Malawi where he was expected to attend a conference organised by Transformation Alliance.

According to reports, Chishimba’s trip cancellation is based on reports that he is to be denied entry due to his involvement in the Malawi-Zambia maize deal.

A letter signed by Malawi’s minister of home affairs and internal security advised immigration officers and South African Airways that the two are prohibited immigrants in Malawi.

The development forced Chishimba who was at the Airport in Zambia when he heard the news to cancel his trip to Malawi.

But minister of information who is also spokesperson to the government Nicholas Dausi has brushed aside the reports arguing Chishimba is not a thorn in the fresh to the ruling government in Malawi.

Dausi added that the reports are “mere political propaganda” from Chishimba.

Chishimba is accredited for revealing the dubious transactions that the country had during the purchase of maize from Zambia, a scandal which led to the fall of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party vice president George Chaponda.