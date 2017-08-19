Bar owner invites South Africa’s Heavy K

Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge in Blantyre will on 9th September host South African artist Heavy K in celebration of its one year anniversary.

The bar owner’s decision to bring the renowned musician, record producer and DJ is argued to have come in the faith of showing appreciation to the bar’s customers.

This is against the widely held belief, making profits.

Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge shareholder, James Makunje Junior, hailed people’s support for the entertainment hub.

“The support we got has exceeded our expectations. It has been an interesting journey from the time we opened the lounge till now,” he said

Since the fanzone opened its doors last year, it has gone through some weakening moments. It is loyalty of clients that has been getting it back on its feet to be where it is today.

The choice of Heavy K also known as the Drumboss has been justified on his ability to send people into dancing whenever he is performing live.

However, organisers admits having a headache in choosing who to spice up the anniversary given millions of musicians in the world.

“His music is loved by many and he is a brilliant live performer,” Makunje said.

Fifteen has previously hosted a number of entertainment activities ranging from fashion to music shows. It is located in Blantyre.