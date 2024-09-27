United Transformation Movement aspiring presidential candidate, Matthews Mtumbuka says he will continue with the late Saulos Klaus Chilima‘s vision of driving Malawi to prosperity.

He told Malawi 24 that he is touring many parts of Malawi to meet UTM convention delegates and sell them his manifesto for the party’s presidency ahead of the November convention.

He said was aware that Malawians were eager to know him better, adding that time has come for young people to rule the country under his leadership as he is less than 50 years old.

Mtumbuka therefore appealed to the younger and older generation to give him a chance to lead the country as a president for a prosperous Malawi.

“I know that Chilima had a vision for Malawi. l want to give Malawians hope as Chilima did,’ he said.

Commenting on this, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Archdiocese of Blantyre commended Mtumbuka for joining politics to represent the interest of the young people that have many challenges such as unemployment.

He therefore urged Mtumbuka to make himself familiar to people and to sell his manifesto.