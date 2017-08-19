Council gives stadium contractor 30 days

Following delay to complete Karonga Stadium, the Karonga District Council has given the stadium contractor a 30-day ultimatum to finish the project.

The council has told Nangaunozge Building Contractors that they have a month to complete construction of Karonga Stadium.

The stadium was initially scheduled for completion last year but heavy rains affected construction works and forced extension.

The company was then expected to complete works by the start of the current Super League season as the stadium is set to be used by Chitipa United.

This is not the first time Nangaunozge has been told to finish the work in time.

Last month Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports visited the site and told the contractor to complete the project by 15th August, 2017 but works at the site are still going on.

Super League side Chitipa United planned to start using the stadium as its home ground at the start of the current Super League season but failed due to the delays.

Now the club hopes to kick off the second round of the elite league at the Karonga Stadium.