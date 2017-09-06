South Africa’s Heavy K excited to perform in Malawi

South African artist Heavy K is looking forward to performing in Malawi as part of celebrating Fifteen Bar & Lounge’s first birthday.

This is according to Co-owner of Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge James Makunje Jnr who said after talking to Heavy K, the artist indicated that he is excited to perform in Malawi on September 9, 2017.

He said Heavy K who is well-known for his songs Wena,’ ‘Woza Nana’ and ‘Celebration’, made his choice to give the fans what they asked for and it only shows the standards that Fifteen Bar & Lounge wants to set.

“He is very positive about his upcoming performance and we are ready to give our fans the perfect environment so that they can enjoy his performance. Ofcourse we will continue supporting local artists through a number of initiatives but we also realise that local artists should share the stage with international artists regularly,” he said.

Makunje added: “Heavy K’s music is loved by many and he is a brilliant live performer. We expect nothing but fireworks on the night, it is a celebration so we would like our customers to just enjoy themselves as much as they can.”

He further said the lounge continues to receive support which has exceeded their expectations.

He continued by saying that it has been an interesting journey from the time they opened the lounge until now and they have learned so much which has helped them better their craft.

“We are just very thankful our clients have been patient with us when things were not going our way but we promise to keep working hard to better the Fifteen experience,” Makunje said.

Since its establishment, Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge has hosted a number of local initiatives which include Africa-themed fashion show and music performances.

The lounge also supported the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards which took place at the COMESA Hall in May, 2017 and on July 6, 2017, the lounge hosted Proudly Malawian event as one way of celebrating Malawi’s independence.