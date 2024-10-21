Zomba District Council on Sunday, commemorated the International Youth Day under the theme: From Click to Progress: Youth Digital Pathway to Sustainable Development.

The commemoration was held at Nsondole Primary School ground, Traditional Authority Kumtumanji, where the guest of honour, the Council’s Chairperson, Councillor Blazio Chinthenga, appealed to the youths to embrace digital technology for them to remain relevant in the modern world.

He also called on the youths to refrain from drinking beer and other life-threatening behaviours that can compromise their well-being and future.

Chinthenga further asked the youths to embrace mindset change by considering technical and vocational skills as means of earning a living and contributing factors to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

“Zomba District Council is doing its best to empower the youth. The council encourages Members of Parliament to use part of the Constituency Development Fund for youth skills development,” he said.

In her remarks, District Youth Officer, Sophie Mzunga said the council and its partners encourage the youth to learn digital technology through various ways and means in technical and vocational training institutions online with Malawi Vision 2063.

District Youth Network Chairperson, Sanudi Mussa, said access to youth digital technology is key towards Malawi’s sustainable development considering that youths are leaders in the making

He, therefore, appealed to fellow youth to refrain from drinking alcohol, drug abuse and other irresponsible behaviours that can destroy their future.