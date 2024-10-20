Mzimba police have arrested Bright Liphuka, 30, and his five accomplices for a series of robberies targeting business owners in Engalaweni and Mabushi, stealing over 30 million kwacha between June and July.

After weeks of investigation, detectives from Mzimba and Jali Police in Zomba tracked down Liphuka, a notorious criminal from Chande village in Zomba.

On the night of October 11-12, 2024, police raided his hideout and arrested him, recovering stolen goods including motorcycles, groceries, crates of drinks, and maize flour.

With three of the six criminals now in custody, including Liphuka, the local community finally feels a sense of relief.

Constable Mariah Banda, Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests, noting that two of Liphuka’s accomplices are already serving lengthy prison sentences.