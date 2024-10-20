The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has praised the communities of Karonga District for their proactive response in embracing cholera prevention measures.

During a field visit to the Mlare and Mpata communities under Paramount Chief Kyungu, MRCS Communications and International Humanitarian Law Coordinator Felix Washoni observed that 90% of households were following health and hygiene guidelines provided by the MRCS.

Washoni highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and MRCS aimed at eliminating cholera in the district, which has seen significant community engagement in sanitation and hygiene practices.

“This year, Karonga District has recorded 21 cumulative cholera cases with one fatality, but the communities’ commitment to key preventive measures is helping contain the disease,” Washoni noted.

Alwin Chione, Disease Control Surveillance Assistant Officer at Nthambo Clinic, praised the MRCS for introducing cholera prevention initiatives in the Muchenjere area.

The region, which reported three cases last year, has had no new cases since the interventions were implemented in 2024.

Group Village Head Malema also acknowledged the positive impact of the MRCS initiative, especially in combating sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

“We will continue to work with other stakeholders to educate people on the importance of adhering to public health measures to keep our area and the district cholera-free,” said Malema.

Malawi faced its worst cholera outbreak during the 2022–2023 season, prompting the government to declare cholera a National Public Health Emergency on December 5, 2022.