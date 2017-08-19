Man who struggled with mental illness after being shot commits suicide

A 60-year-old man identified as Umali Sabiti who became mentally challenged after being shot hanged himself on Tuesday in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that Sabiti started suffering mental health issues after he was shot by criminals in South Africa.

According to Daudi, when the man came back home his mental state remained a problem and he often told his relatives of his intention to commit suicide by hanging himself.

“On August 15, 2017 his wife left him at home alone as she went for other activities in the village. As she came back she was surprised not to find him at home and she alerted his relatives who started searching for him,” said Daudi.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, Sanudi was found hanging from a M’bawa tree. He used a twine rope to hang himself to the tree in a bush which is a few metres away from the village.

Post-mortem at Katuli Health Centre confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

Sabiti hailed from Nkasanjira village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi.