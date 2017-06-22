RVG defends Malawi national team selection

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has come in strong defence of the selection of players to the team which some section of the society believes disturbs the progress of the local league.

The laws require that teams that contribute more than three players to the national side have their Tnm super league assignments postponed.

Some football fans have argued that to avoid the trend that seem like match fixing in nature, it is palatable for the national side to escape this requirement by evenly picking players from the local teams so that the league does not get disturbed.

But the Belgian mentor believes this is not his focus.

‘’My focus is on the national team and not the league here. The technical panel fetches for the better players to carry the Malawi flag in the national assignments not to just play the game.”

RVG made the remark when he was releasing his Cosafa Cup squad under whose selection Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers which have contributed more players to the side will have to be a little off the field until the team returns.

The coach said the technical panel focuses on the tactical part when making a national team call up.

‘’It is important for us to pick players that we know will fit perfectly in our team and not just a matter of selections,” he told reporters at the press briefing on Wednesday.

Be Forward Wanderers have contributed the highest number of players to the side which faces Tanzania in the regional tournament opener on 25th June in South Africa before before facing Mauritius and Angola on 26th and 29th

June respectively in the preliminary round.

Defenders Stanley Sanudi, Francis Mlimbika and Lucky Malata as well as midfielder Yamikani Chester and attacker Jabulani Linje made the cut to the squad which left the country today from the Lali Lubani outfit.

Silver Strikers have four players in the squad who include goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, defender Chisomo Mpachika and midfielder Levison Maganizo.

The Central Bankers were meant to face Red Lions this Saturday while the Nomads were supposed to play against Blue Eagles on Sunday.

Coincidentally, the two sides have fewest number of games played in the league having sailed to the finals of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup which came at the start of this year’s campaign – a final the Lilongwe based side won against the Nomads 10-9 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw at the end of normal time.

Silver have only played five matches in the league and currently sit on position 8 with 9 points while Wanderers have played just four games and lie on position 2 with 12 points but are 2 matches adrift of leaders Red Lions who also have 12 points but bank on a better goal difference.