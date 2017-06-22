Ex Roads Authority Trevor Hiwa boss denies abuse of office

…released on bail

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roads Authority (RA) Trevor Hiwa has pleaded not guilty to the charge of abuse of office following his arrest on Tuesday.

Hiwa who was arrested for being suspected to have used his office to award his own company Infracon Limited to construct road has denied wrongdoing the development that has witnessed him being released on bail.

He appeared in court in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Among his bail conditions, Hiwa is to produce to the court the sum of K200, 000.00 cash, produce two sureties bonded at K500, 000.00 each, surrender travel documents to the court and to report to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) once every fortnight.

The former roads authority boss was reported to have awarded a contract worth $303,823 (K217 million based on the exchange rate then) for the design and supervision of various roads constructions in Central and Southern Regions of Malawi.

ACB investigations proved the accusations but Hiwa claimed that at the time of awarding the contract, Infracon had less workload as compared to other consultants in Malawi.

But, ACB found that the truth was that no any consultant was contacted to find out if they were free to undertake this contract.