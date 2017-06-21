Malawi coach names squad for Cosafa tourney

…FDH pumps in MK30 Million to the Flames

A 20 man squad of locally based players leaves Malawi tomorrow for South Africa to take part in the forthcoming 2017 regional tournament, the Cosafa Cup which starts on June 25.

The Flames are in Group A along with Angola, Tanzania and Mauritius.

The Ronny Van Geneugden led team will play in the opening match of the tourney on 25th June against Tanzania before facing Mauritius and Angola on 26th and 29th

June respectively in the preliminary round.

In announcing the squad on Tuesday in Blantyre, the Belgian maintained he has hope in the squad and that he eyes to go furthest at the tourney.

The coach was however swift to express disappointment with the move by foreign clubs to withdraw their players from the Flames squad at what was termed as the ‘eleventh hour’.

‘’The technical panel hoped that being the host nation South Africa would allow national sides to have the players at this tournament to make it more colourful. However, we have gathered this squad which we have placed trust in and we hope to do better,” said the coach.

On the fears he has on the other teams in Group A, RVG says his charges are rather concentrating on their game plan and give a little focus on what the other teams do.

‘’Malawi no longer goes into the field of play as underdogs. We have our own style of play and we would want to stick to it. We know the first two matches are very important and we will work hard to get the much sought result. The win against Comoros in the Afcon qualifiers remains a big boost to us ahead of the Cosafa cup,” he added.

The 49 year-old mentor has since urged Malawians to give the team maximum support back home and that the team will work towards having the needed triumph at the win.

In 2015, Malawi managed to win the Cosafa Cup plate after beating Bafana Bafana 5-4 through post-match penalties.

In the squad, the coach has two goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and four forwards.

Impressive lad Dennis Chembezi, Simeon Singa, Yamikani Chester and Binwell Katinji have all made the cut.

Second top goal scorer in the league Innocent Bokosi of Red Lions, prolific attacker of Moyale Barracks Khuda Muyaba, Be Forward Wanderers forward Jabulani Linje and Silver Strikers’ Binwell Katinji are the forwards the team has built their hopes on in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) corporate partner, FDH Bank has splashed a whooping K30 Million to the team in order to empower the side.

In an interview, FDH Bank Marketing Officer, Ronald Chimchere said the bank was impressed with the team’s performance against Comoros Island in the Afcon cup and therefore saw the need to support the team which leaves for the Cosafa tourney in the next 24 hours.

In August last year, the bank signed a three-year K90 million sponsorship agreement with FAM, which supports the team’s operations.

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers)

Ernest Kankhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

DEFENDERS

Chisomo Mpachika(Silver Strikers)

Stanly Sanudi(Beforward Wanderers)

John Lanjesi(Nyasa Big Bullets)

Peter Cholopi(

Lucky Malata(Be forward Wanderers)

Denis Chembezi( PremierBet Wizards)

Ian Chinyama(PremierBet Wizards)

Francis Mlimbika (Be forward Wanderers)

MIDFIELDERS

Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions)

Simeon Singa( PremierBet Wizards)

Levison Maganizo( Silver Strikers)

Miciam Mhone( Blue Eagles)

Yamikani Chester(Be forward Wanderers)

Dalitso Sailesi( Nyasa Big Bullets)



FORWARDS



Jabulani Linje(Be forward Wanderers)

Binwel Katinji( Silver Strikers)

Khuda Muyaba( Moyale Barracks)

Innocent Bokosi( Red Lions)