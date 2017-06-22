BCC installing clocks across Blantyre

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) together with its partner Media Solutions is installing clocks across the city of Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi24, Blantyre City Council publicist Anthony Kasunda said they are doing this to make the city more beautiful.

The publicist said beautification of the city takes different forms one of which is infrastructural and added that when a council is considering infrastructural developments, there is need to have a specific need that it should be addressing.

As a commercial capital, time management is important. Having seen what its partner Media Solutions has done somewhere else, BCC felt necessary to approach them to assist the council with the clocks.

“The clocks will not only add beauty to the city but also improve time management amongst the residents. Blantyre City Council is planning to install 14 clocks across the city which will be done in phases,” said Kasunda.

He added that currently the council has installed only at four ways presidential drive and continued by saying that by Sunday they will be done with the installation at Shoprite, Kandodo corner shop, Limbe and Mount Soche junction.

He has since appealed for total protection of these facilities claiming beautification of the city is in the hands of every member of the community.