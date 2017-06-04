Airtel Top 8 final grosses record K52 Million

The Airtel Top 8 cup final match between Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe yesterday has managed to gross a record K52 Million.

The record overrides among other numerous matches like last year’s Blantyre derby involving Nyasa Big Bullets and the Nomads. The match had grossed K27 Million and was of the outstandin landmarks reached from the gate collections.

In the Airtel Top 8 final- which the Central Bankers won through 10-9 through post match penalties the stadium was nearly filled to capacity no wonder it went up to reaching this amount

The Net revenue lagged at K 42 Million from where the Football Association got up to K8 Million with the teams and the ground levy receiving K10 Million.

The Sports Council also has on its plates a whooping K2 Million.

The 41 000 capacity Bingu National Stadium is Malawi’s biggest.

The two teams had played out to a goalless draw and the spot kick had to decide the winner of the K15 Million.

Both teams had converted the penalties and the unlucky man was Harry Nyirenda who missed his tenth spot kick that he took to grant the Central Bankers the bragging rights of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Eight top teams in the top flight league were in the cup.

Silver overcame Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks and eventually the Nomads on their road to the triumph while the Lali Lubani Boys overpowered Azam Tigers and Moyale Barracks before losing in the final.