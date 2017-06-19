Mutharika dissolves University of Malawi Council

President Peter Mutharika has dissolved the council of the University of Malawi (Unima) in what state house dubs as ‘a bid to end labour disputes’ at the university.

Mutharika has directed Government to mediate in the labour dispute between Unima academic staff and the Council of the University, having noted that the Council and its Management are failing to resolve the matter.

The President cites the University of Malawi Act (1998), which stipulates that direct management of the University of Malawi rests with the University Council as supported by the Vice Chancellor and his management.

The state house says at the middle of resolving the matter, Government invited and met the University Council, Management and representatives of Academic Staff to agree on the steps that will ensure that Chancellor College opens with every expedition possible.

Meanwhile a task force has been formed on the matter.

The discussions of the task force will be facilitated by the Minister of Education, Science and Technology; and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in order to ensure continuity of the first meeting which was held on 16 June 2017.

”The President hereby expresses his desire that the involved parties will reach a common understanding and re-open Chancellor College.” Said Kalilani in the statement

The President therefore places his confidence in the task force and the process they have agreed upon to resolve the situation in the University of Malawi.

Also attending the discussions will be Secretary to Treasury, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, and Comptroller of Statutory Corporations.