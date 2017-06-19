MCP emergency convention off

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) general secretary Gustav Kaliwo has disclosed that the party will not hold the emergency convention that was scheduled for July due to a court order.

Kaliwo called for an emergency MCP convention arguing the party wrangles are to be put to rest once leadership is changed.

But he has now announced that the convention will not take place following the injunction the party and its president Lazarus Chakwera obtained at the High Court restraining the secretary general from going on with preparations for the convention.

Kaliwo has said the district governors are holding the future of the emergency convention since they are the ones who ignited the calls for the July convention.

Kaliwo’s plans for the convention sparked anger among some members of the party who called for his resignation.

MCP lawmakers also called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to fire Kaliwo.

The legislators argued that Kaliwo is “fake” and that the party enjoys leadership of Chakwera who was described as a “dictator” by some members of the party.

The opposition party then obtained a court to make Kaliwo’s plans hit the wall, as he was faulted to be causing division among MCP members.