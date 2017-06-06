World Bank loans Malawi $72.4 Million

The World Bank has given Malawi a $72.4 million (K52.5 billion) loan to build digital foundations needed to help the country connect to the global digital economy.

According to a press statement from the World Bank, the Malawi Digital Foundations Project, which is Phase I of the Digital Malawi Program and expected to close in 2022, will significantly expand access to the internet by making it more affordable, reliable and available in all parts of the country.

It also includes support for building the necessary infrastructure and skills for the government to scale up its online public services offerings.

The project will also leverage significant private sector infrastructure investment and support regulatory and policy measures aimed at increasing competitiveness, quality and affordability of internet services in Malawi.

“Leveraging private investment and digital technology to streamline operations is expected to lead to significant cost savings for government. Through the project, government procurement will move online to help increase transparency and efficiency,” says the statement.

Malawi ranks poorly compared to her peers in the development of its market for telecommunications and other digital services, and this is preventing the country from achieving wider digital dividends.

The country is ranked 168 out of 175 countries in the 2016 edition of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global ICT Development Index.

Commenting on the project, Malawi’s minister of information and communications technology Nicholas Dausi said when the project of digitizing Malawi into a brighter digital future is completed, Malawians will be able to access public services and information online.

“This project assures Malawi of a better digital future – using technology to modernize government operations, enabling citizens to access public services and information online from any corner of the country and preparing today’s youth with the digital skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Dausi.

On her part, World Bank Country Manager for Malawi Laura Kullenberg said digital technology is absolutely essential to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

She observed that communications, commerce and services are moving online across the world and Malawi need not to be left behind.

She added that digital technology is a powerful enabler as it could open up many opportunities since an investment in ICT is also an investment in economic growth, jobs, education, health, agriculture, and good governance.

“With ICT, a student in a remote village can get access to the same educational content as the one in the capital city, and that is where Malawi needs to be,” said Kullenberg.

The project will be implemented by the Public‐Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) and other key partners including the Ministry of ICT and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).