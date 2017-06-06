Over 100,000 citizens registered in one week

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) says the mass registration of Malawians for national identification cards has started on a high note with many Malawians visiting centres to get registered.

According to a statement released by NRB, since the exercise started on May 24, over 100,000 Malawians have been registered.

NRB has also acknowledged challenges they have so far faced during the exercise such as resignation of three staff members and chilly weather in Mchinji and Ntchisi districts under phase one.

However, NRB says it is doing everything possible with limited resources to ensure that no person misses the opportunity of being registered due to the challenges.

According to the bureau, key stakeholders including United Nations are also happy with the progress made.

The NRB has therefore encouraged Malawians to appreciate the mass registration as it is significant to the government as well the public at large.

The mass registration exercise is being conducted in five phases. The first phase is covering Kasungu, Ntchisi, Nkhotakota, Mchinji, Dowa and Salima and is going to end mid-July.

The bureau has since encouraged citizens in the districts to visit their nearest registration centres to get registered.

For the registration exercise, NRB has engaged 4,500 Malawians, 2400 of whom have already been trained on how to conduct biometric registration.