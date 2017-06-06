Chakwera loses support in his constituency

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members from the constituency of the party’s leader Lazarus Chakwera have supported calls by Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo to organise an emergency convention.

The sentiments follow calls by Kaliwo to have an emergency convention on July 7 arguing the internal squabbles are to end if members are allowed to have a new leadership.

Speaking to members of the press on Sunday at Malembo Primary School, Lilongwe North West constituency chairperson Lupia Mazoni disclosed that MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera has been deemed to be a “dictator” since he fires those that are criticizing his leadership within the party.

Mazoni also faulted Chakwera for failing to develop his constituency since he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP).

“We have been living in denial with our concerns over our lawmaker who is also MCP president. We helped him to be where he is now but nothing beneficial is coming from him. He is usually here for funeral ceremonies.

“And we are in total support to have emergency convention as disclosed by our Secretary General Kaliwo with an aim of resolving the wrangles we have been having as a party including firing members without following procedures. This could have been dealt through dialogue but he chose the other way. We are also victims of the same scenarios as constituency members have been fired because of criticizing his leadership style,” said Mazoni.

He added by urging the party to join Kaliwo in advocating for the emergency party convention to resolve the violation of MCP’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the party leader is yet to give a comment on the matter.