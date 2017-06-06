PAC denies blocking Mutharika for 2019 elections

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has downplayed reports that it wants to block President Peter Mutharika from standing during the 2019 general elections.

This follows sentiments made by government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi that PAC connived with opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to submit to Afrobarometer a proposal for presidential candidates not older than 70.

Dausi added that PAC is behind the Afrobarometer survey arguing the study was “cooked” to frustrate DPP.

But speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Monday afternoon, PAC publicity secretary Father Peter Mulomole said it is worrisome to have such comments from government.

“The problem with DPP is that, when we say something and MCP also gives an advice on the same they think we are working together but honestly speaking that is not true, we cannot manipulate the findings that Afrobarometer released and it is shameful to have such comments from the minister,” said Mulomole.

The submission from the Afrobarometer report on age limit saw Mutharika being the only candidate who is not eligible to contest for presidency as he is 77.

The findings disclosed that citizens are demanding a president who is young arguing that many who are aged fail to deliver due to the old age.

The findings witnessed an angry face from DPP who faulted credibility of Afrobarometer as it also disclosed that MCP was likely to win elections at the time the research was conducted.