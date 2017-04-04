MCP members want a convention, unhappy with Chakwera

Women belonging to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have reiterated calls for the party to organise a convention arguing that the current leadership of Lazarus Chakwera is unbearable.
Speaking to members of the press in Lilongwe on Monday, the women demanded that MCP must have a convention to usher in new leadership that can bring back the glory it had in the past.
Blantyre Women League Treasure Chrissy Misomali said Chakwera should resign if he fails to meet the demands of women.
“We want this message to reach our party President, he found us in the party why is it that he is firing us, that’s not possible he is just new in the party he must leave,” said Misomali.
MCP officials are yet to comment on the calls by the women league.
Earlier MCP district leaders also took Chakwera to task arguing he was not “democratic” as he fails to uphold the party’s constitution.
The calls for convention later made a way to court for legal decision. The court however ruled that the party must not have a convention soon.
This is a fruitless battle DPP will fight, It is meaningless to say Chakwera is new in the party, he found them. Being a long serving member of any party does not mean you can be a leader, no!! not at all. Why did these long serving members fail to win in the previous convention? Where were they? how sure are you that this time you’ll win during the convention.
Zutumidwa izi moti mukuganiza kuti anthu 25 angachotse Dr Chakwera? Or convention atakapangira ku Thyolo mmudzi mwa apresident Chakwera sangachoke 97% ilipambuyo pake. Komanso aDpp musakhale busy kubweretsa chisokonezo kumalawi kuno mwapha Udf lero mukufuna MCP aziyambana ndikudziwa ine komwe zonsezi zikuchokera