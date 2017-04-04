MCP members want a convention, unhappy with Chakwera

Women belonging to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have reiterated calls for the party to organise a convention arguing that the current leadership of Lazarus Chakwera is unbearable.

Speaking to members of the press in Lilongwe on Monday, the women demanded that MCP must have a convention to usher in new leadership that can bring back the glory it had in the past.

Blantyre Women League Treasure Chrissy Misomali said Chakwera should resign if he fails to meet the demands of women.

“We want this message to reach our party President, he found us in the party why is it that he is firing us, that’s not possible he is just new in the party he must leave,” said Misomali.

MCP officials are yet to comment on the calls by the women league.

Earlier MCP district leaders also took Chakwera to task arguing he was not “democratic” as he fails to uphold the party’s constitution.

The calls for convention later made a way to court for legal decision. The court however ruled that the party must not have a convention soon.