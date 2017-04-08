Done deal: Ronny Van Geneugden unveiled as Flames coach

…signs a two year deal

The former Belgium midfielder has signed a two year deal with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to become the new Flames head coach.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Saturday morning.

During the ceremony, the FA president Walter Nyamilandu said it’s a bargain for Malawi to acquire the services of Ronny Van Geneugden’s calibre.

“It’s a bargain for Malawi to acquire the services of Van Geneugden’ calibre. His experience at club level in his native country caught our eyes.

“He will help us to develop talent from the grassroots because he has once worked with youth clubs so we have signed someone who has the knowledge of the game,” he said.

Nyamilandu then revealed that Van Geneugden will also be incharge of all Flames junior teams.

“We want our philosopy to start from the junior teams to the main team so the coach will be incharge of junior teams as well where he will be working with local coaches,” he explained.

According to the FA boss, Van Geneugden who has already started working, has been employed by FAM and not the Malawi Government.

“He will be paid by the FA and sponsors. FDH has already promised to divert funding to the coach so he is our responsibility,” he concluded.

He also revealed that the Belgium’ contract is perfomance based. And on his part, Van Geneugden said he was delighted to have signed with Malawi.

“I am very happy to be here and it will be my dream to leave a mark in Malawian football. It won’t be easy but I will need your support. Together we can,” he said.

Van Geneugden holds UEFA PRO Licence, biggest coaching qualification in the world.\According to Nyamilandu, the Belgium has once worked with some renowned footballers namely Manchester City’ Kelvin De Bruyne, Everton’ Romelu Lukaku and former South Africa Captain Aaron Mokoena.

He began his footballing career in 1980 before hanging up his boots in 2002.

He began his managerial career in 2007.

Genk Youth, Genk Senior team, Oh Leuven, Waasland-Beveren and Enosis Neon Parali are some of the clubs he has managed.

His first assignment will be Malawi’s trip to Madagascar in CHAN qualifiers.