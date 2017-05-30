RVG on the move: Gaba, Ng’ambi in Malawi national football team call up

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 27 man squad ahead of the Flames’ 2019 Afcon qualification clash against Comoros Island next week.

The squad has not fallen short of veterans. Forward John Banda who is plying his trade in Mozambique with Ferroviaro de Nampula, goalkeeper Charles Swini who is with HB Songo in the same country and midfield maestro Robert Ng’ambi who plays for Platinum Stars in South Africa have made a cut to the list.

Other foreign based players on the list include goalkeeper Owen Chaima who plays for Tanzania’s Mbeya FC, prolific forward Gabadihno Mhango whose Bidvest Wits are South African Champions, midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr who plays for Platnimu Stars, defender Limbikani Mzava who is currently with Golden Arrows in South Africa, attacker Richard Mbulu who is in Mozambique with Costa do Sol and forward Frank Banda who is having a stint with Mozambican side HBC Songo.

According to RVG, the players go into camp today with the first training starting around 15:00 hours at MDC Ground in Chilomoni Township.

The foreign based players are expected to join later this week.

But RGV says from this list only 22 or 23 players will make it to the final list that travels to Lilongwe on Monday to ignite the preparations as the game will be played at the Bingu National Stadium.

‘’We are hopeful this team will deliver. This week, we will be working towards seeing the players coordinate. It will also add up the contact we have with the players.’’ He told the media.

He added that local based players will be released on Thursday to feature for their clubs in local games.

Last week the RVG led panel roped in 26 players in what he termed as ‘pre-camp’. Notable faces to have not made to this list include goalkeeper Brighton Munthali and forward Young Chimodzi Jnr and Silver Strikers team mate Green Harawa.

Nyasa Big Bullets has contributed the most players. The super league side has up to five players on the list with Be Forward Wanderers sending four of their troops. Silver has three.

In the Afcon Qualifiers, Malawi will after hosting Comoros head to Morocco for the second match in March next year.

In September next year the Flames will play back to back matches with Cameroon starting away then at home before traveling to Comoros.

HERE IS THE FULL SQUAD.

Goalkeepers

Leman Nthala – Kamuzu Barracks

Charles Swini – HBC Songo

Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets

Owen Chaima – Mbeya F.C

Defenders

Denis Chembezi – Premier Bet Wizards

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

Limbikani Mzava – Golden Arrows

Francis Mlimbika – Be Forward Wanderers

Pilirani Zonda – Nyasa Big Bullets

Yamikani Fodya – Nyasa Big Bullets

John Lanjesi – Nyasa Big Bullets

Chisomo Mpachika – Silver Strikers

Midfielders

Simeon Singa – Premier Bet Wizards

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions

Gerlad Phiri Jnr – Platinum Stars

Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers

Robert Ng’ambi – Platinum Stars

Strikers and Wingers

Binwell Katinji – Silver Strikers

Yamikani Chester – Be Forward Wanderers

Daliso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets

Innocent Bokosi – Red Lions

Jabulani Linje – Be Forward Wanderers

Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles

John Banda – Ferroviaro de Nampula

Frank Banda – HBC Songo

Gabadihno Mhango – Bidvest Wits

Richard Mbulu – Costa do Sol