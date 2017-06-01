You will rot in jail for mob justice, Malawians told

People in Dowa district have been warned against killing people who are suspected to have committed crimes.

Police sounded out the warning at Mbiphi village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district during a community policing sensitization meeting organized by Dowa police station.

In his remarks, Dowa Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda warned the community against mob justice saying the act is illegal and anyone caught red handed will face the long arm of the law.

According to Kaponda, if someone is suspected to have committed a certain crime, community members should take them to the law enforcers unlike taking the laws into their hands.

“You will rot in jail for mob justice. No one is wrong unless when the court has found him guilty. Don’t take laws into your hands by beating or burning to death the suspects, this is illegal,” Kaponda said.

Speaking at the same function, Dowa Police Officer In charge Mr Felix Phiri assured the community that the police shall work day and night to make sure that people in the district are secure.

“Police will also make sure that under 18 years are not consuming beer in shops,” Phiri warned.

He also advised the villagers not to pay money to police officers to get police bail.

“Police bail is free so you are not supposed to pay money to any police officer so that your relatives should be released, that is corruption,” He said.

Village headman Mbiphi hailed the police for organising the meeting and said that the presence of the police will scare other people who wanted d to commit crime.

Dowa Police station has since promised people in the area it will introduce competitions for Community Policing Forums (CPFs). The CPF that will perform well on security matters will be given a reward.

The police later donated torches, whistles and batteries to the members of community policing to use as they discharge their duties.

The meeting was spiced by Gulewankulu dance from Mbiphi village.