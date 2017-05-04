Flames slip down 14 places

The Malawi national football team has slipped by 14 places on the latest FIFA rankings released today by the world football governing body.

The Flames were on position 100 last month and have slipped to 114.

This comes weeks after the Flames lost at home 1-nil to Madagascar in the CHAN.

This means that Malawi has become the worst mover on the latest FIFA rankings after dropping by 14 places from 100 to 114.

Whereas Madagascar are the best movers after climbing 9 places up.

Egypt remain the top-ranked African team following the release of the latest FIFA rankings.

With just seven games played during the points timeframe, there was very little movement in the rankings, with no change among the top 70 teams.

Champions of Africa, Cameroon are ranked 33rd and third on the CAF list, while Nigeria’s Super Eagles are 40th, Ghana at 45 and South Africa 64th.

Brazil, Argentina and Germany occupy the top 3 spots overall.