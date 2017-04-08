Sex workers get 4 years for beating up client

Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted three commercial sex workers to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour each for grievously wounding a client.

According to the district’s police publicist, Paul Malimwe, the three, whilst conducting their business at Nkhotakota Boma on 7th March, pounced on Thokozani Mkali after they found him negotiating with a different sex worker other than one of them who goes by the name of Mariam Mwahimba.

Mkali disclosed that he resorted to go for another girl since Mwahimba was by then busy servicing another man.

But things didn’t go down well with Mwahimba and her two friends when they found out that Mkali was with another girl. They then pounced on him and beat him mercilessly.

Mkali, aged 27, was overpowered by the three women and sustained deep cuts in the head and other body parts.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police Station where upon thorough investigation, the suspects were arrested and charged with causing grievous harm contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Presiding over the case Magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa said what the convicts did was inhumane, hence the stiff punishment to deter would-be offenders.

The convicted sex workers are Asiyatu Anusa, aged 20, from Nsango Village in Senior Chief Kalonga’s area in Salima District, Martha Banda, aged 27, from Sonthe Village in Senior Chief Kalonga’s area in Salima District and Mariam Mwahimba, aged 28, from Mwanjabala Village in Senior Chief Kyungu’s area in Karonga district.