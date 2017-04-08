NAM’s AGM set for 6 May

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) will on the 6th of May this year hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Civo United club house in Lilongwe, Malawi24 can confirm.

According to a press statement made available to this publication is indicating, among other things during the AGM the president will deliver a report whereas the association general secretary will also make a report.

“The agenda of the AGM include adoption of the agenda, Presidents report, General Secretary report and amendment of the constitution which includes creation of the Eastern Region netball committee, pregnancy rules and player transfer rules,” reads part of the statement.

During the AGM the board will also decide a date on which the association will hold its elections to elect new NAM office torch bearer’s.

The current NAM leadership has helped the Malawi Queens to break into the world top 3 and it has also secured a multi million sponsorship package for the team.