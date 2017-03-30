Nomads players dominate Flames squad

Be Forward Wanderers have contributed the highest number of players to the Malawi national team squad which is expected to play against Madagascar and Kenya.

The Nomads have sent up to 8 players to the national team beating rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets have contributed 7 players whereas Silver Strikers have 4 players making the cut to Gerald Phiri’s 27-man preliminary squad.

The 2016 Tnm Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks have 3 of their players making the cut to the squad while Blue Eagles have contributed only two players in the squad.

Defenders Stainley Sanudi, Lucky Malata and Francis Mlimbika, midfielders Rafick Namwera, Yamikani Chester, Isaac Kaliati, Mike Kaziputa, and forward Peter Wadabwa complete the Nomads list in the squad.

Silver Strikers striker Binwell Katinji and Mike Kaziputa are the only new faces in the team, with Muhammad Sulumba returning to the squad after a long spell out.

The 27 member squad will go into camp on 2nd April at Mpira Village in readiness for the CHAN clash against Madagascar next month.

Below is the full squad list.

Goalkeepers

-Ernest Kakhobwe

-Leman Nthala

-Brighton Munthali

Defenders

-John Lanjesi

-Miracle Gabeya

-Yamikani Fodya

-Lucky Malata

-Stainly Sanudi

-Francis Mulimbika

-Paul Ndlovu

-Chisomo Mpachika

-Steve Chagoma

Midfielders

*Yamikani Chester

*Isaac Kaliyati

*Mike Kaziputa

*Chimango Kayira

*Dave Banda

*Rafique Namwera

*Dalitso Sailesi

*Gilbert Chirwa

*Harvey Nkacha

*Simeon Singa

*Levison Maganizo

Strikers

*Peter Wadabwa

*Binwel Katinji

*Muhammad Sulumba

*Kelvin Hanganda