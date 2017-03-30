SAJ north cheers Moyale player

Sports Administrators and Journalist (SAJ) from the north on Tuesday visited one of the players for Moyale Barracks, Gasten Simkonda, who was involved in a road accident last Saturday in Mzimba.

Second vice president of football association of Malawi Othaniel Hara led the group to the hospital.

In his remarks, Hara encouraged the player not to lose hope.

“Don’t lose hope you will be ok and very soon you will be back on the field of play. We were very upset when the news came to us but we thank God you are all alive,” he said.

In response, the player thanked the group for visiting him.

“I want to thank you for your time to come and visit me I don’t take it for granted but do the same to others. Am recovering now only my neck remain and with hope I will be discharged soon,” said Simkonda.

The four players Gasten Simkonda, Boy-Boy Chima, Chrispin Fukizi and Lovemore Mitengo were involved in a road accident in Mzimba while they were travelling to Lilongwe to join their counterparts from Red Lions and Kamuzu Barracks for a game in Tanzania.

The delegation to the hospital also included NFRA members, Referees, Coaches, Youth, Mzuzu District members and two renowned journalists from VOL Allan Nyirenda and Yohane Chideya from times.

Amount collected from well-wishers which was given to Gastin was K15,000.

The group is still continuing with contributions so that they should as well extend this gesture to other Moyale players who by the time of the visit at hospital were already discharged. These are Boy-Boy Chima, Chrispin Fukizi and Lovemore Mitengo.