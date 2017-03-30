Devotion: Grow the seed in you

Isaiah 60:22. ” A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the LORD will hasten it in his time.”

Seed is unproduced potential in you. Everyone is a seed. However when you get born again, you have a seed of the Word of God in you. 1 Peter 1:23. ” Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which lives and stays for ever.” You can grow big and become thousand times or more and that’s the desire of our father. The Word can make you anything good in life. Ensure that you grow from seed to what you should become.

The Word makes you become something big. Therefore grow to that which is in you. Every living thing needs to grow.

David as a boy in palace was a seed for kingship in Israel and Judah.Joseph a dreamer and prisoner was a seed for prime minister. Moses a little boy hidden in the Nile river was a seed for a great leader for Israel. You too are a seed for something great.

Its possible for a seed not to grow or reach full potential. When a seed is at a wrong place, it can’t germinate or reach full potential. A seed in the pocket cannot germinate. As believers there is one place for the seed to grow and that is being in Christ. It doesn’t matter how bad things may look, when you are in Christ, there is an assurance of the germination as a seed and your flourishing. In Christ is the first place you need to be to grow and produce fruits. Joh 15:5 “ I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”.

There is also need to be physically found at the right place to grow to what the Word says. In Gen 12 Abraham was told to leave his mother and father to some land in order to be someone great; Joseph was taken to a foreign land where he became great. Gen 26 tells us Isaac was told not to go to foreign country and he became big in his own country. You need to be where God tells you to be physically in order for the seed to grow properly.

A seed needs moisture. The Bible tells us that the moisture for our seed is the Word. When we meditate on the Word, we are like tree planted along the rivers of water. The more you meditate the more moisture you take and you are successfully.Ps 1:2-3 ” Instead he finds pleasure in obeying the Lord’s commands; he meditates on his commands day and night. He is like a tree planted by flowing streams; it yields its fruit at the proper time, and its leaves never fall off. He succeeds in everything he attempts.”

The Word of God is the rain. It makes the seed to germinate and grow. Isa 55:10-11 ” For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, and returns not there, but waters the earth, and makes it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: So shall my word be that goes forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.” Deut 32:2 ” My teaching will drop like the rain, my sayings will drip like the dew, as rain drops upon the grass, and showers upon new growth. ”

Confession

I am a seed for greater things. I am developing into that which the Word says. I am moving from glory to glory, strength to strength, power to power. I am a success. I am growing bigger and bigger every day into that which I should become. In Jesus name. Amen

Worship with us Sunday 130pm Baptist media center opposite Wanderers football club.

To be born again.Prayer and Counselling +265888326247 or +265888704227