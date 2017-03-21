Doomed! SA ban Prophet Doom

Malawians who had hoped of trekking to South Africa on a pilgrimage to seek miracle healings from Prophet Lethebo Rabalago, commonly known as Prophet Doom, will not be pleased with the mention of the name Judge George Phatudi of the Limpopo High Court.

The South African judge has banned the controversial man of ‘God’ from ever using the deadly insect repellent on congregants.

Pastor Lethebo Rabalago shocked the world last November when he confessed that he sprays Doom on church members to heal them.

But in delivering the ruling, Judge George Phatudi of the Limpopo High Court reprimanded the prophet, telling him he was neither a scientist nor a chemical expert to ascertain the effect the pesticide can have on people.

This was after the pastor, through his lawyer, had argued that no-one in his Mount Zion General Assembly church had died or developed problems due to the pastor’s miracle healings.

South Africa is becoming a safe haven for controversial prophets and pastors.